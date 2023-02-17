UrduPoint.com

Macron Calls Regime Change Policy 'Total Failure' Unable To Resolve Ukraine Conflict

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2023 | 11:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) Regime change in Russia could not be a viable option able to resolve the Ukraine conflict, as this policy has proved to be a "total failure" across the globe over the past decade, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

"Let's be clear, I don't believe (for) one sec in a regime change, and when I hear a lot of people advocating for regime change I would just ask them 'For which change? Who's next? Who is your leader? How to implement it?' We experienced several times during the past decade a lot of regime change in a lot of countries. It's a total failure," Macron said at the Munich Security Conference.

There should be a different way to reach settlement of the current conflict and build a new security architecture, the French president said, adding, however, that "it is too early" to formulate resolution proposals.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly said he would not sit down and negotiate with Moscow as long as Russian President Vladimir Putin remains in office. US President Joe Biden also said in March 2022 that Putin should no longer stay in power due to undertaking the special military operation in Ukraine.

In early February, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated that Western countries should not talk about "regime change" in Moscow amid the special military operation in Ukraine since the Russian people viewed such talks as anti-Russian, which would not help resolve the current crisis.

