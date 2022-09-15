UrduPoint.com

Macron Calls UK King Charles III, Expresses Intention To Strengthen Ties

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2022 | 02:20 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron held a telephone conversation with UK King Charles III and confirmed his intention to further strengthen ties between the two states.

"In a telephone conversation with King Charles III, I expressed my condolences over the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. The bond between the UK and France is unwavering. We will continue to strengthen it," Macron said on Twitter.

The president added that he will arrive in London on Monday to attend the queen's funeral.

The public farewell ceremony began on Wednesday at Westminster Abbey and will run through Monday.

The late monarch's funeral will take place at 11 a.m. local time (10:00 GMT) on September 19.

Almost 500 officials from different countries will attend the ceremony, including US President Joe Biden, Spanish King Felipe VI and his wife, Queen Letizia, among others.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, at the age of 96, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland surrounded by her family, after over 70 years on the British throne. Her eldest son, Charles III, became the new king of the United Kingdom immediately after her death, but the official ceremony took place on September 10.

