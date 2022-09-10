Macron Calls Zelenskyy to Talk About Zaporizhzhia Power Plant

French President Emmanuel Macron called his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Saturday to discuss the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the Elysee said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron called his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Saturday to discuss the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the Elysee said.

"They reviewed the situation at the Zaporizhzhia power plant, which remains very worrying," a press statement read.

Zelenskyy briefed Macron on the situation on the ground and the needs of his country that France could help it meet.

The presidents said they supported the work of the UN atomic watchdog IAEA and demanded that Russia cease control of the nuclear facility "to guarantee the security of nuclear installations."