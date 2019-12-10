(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron called decisive the actions of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

"A big progress has really been achieved today.

There was the first meeting of [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin and [Ukrainian] President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy. And I would like to thank [Zelenskyy] for this real determination and courage that he showed in settling the conflict in his country," Macron said at a press conference after the Normandy Four summit in Paris.