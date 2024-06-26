Macron camp struggles to make up ground ahead of France polls

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) French President Emmanuel Macron's centrist government was making a last-ditch bid for votes on Wednesday, four days ahead of parliamentary elections where the far right has its best-ever chance of leading the government.

The tremors from Macron calling snap elections after his party suffered a drubbing in European polls are far from abating, with even figures close to the president acknowledging many French people are uneasy over the political crisis he has unleashed.

The far-right National Rally (RN) has a clear lead in opinion polls ahead of Sunday's first round of voting in the parliamentary elections, followed by the left-wing New Popular Front (NFP) coalition with Macron's centrist alliance lagging in third.

Aged just 28, RN party leader Jordan Bardella could become prime minister after the second round on July 7, although he has said he will only take the job if the RN wins an absolute majority in parliament.

With the unpopular Macron encouraged to take a back seat by allies, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal was Wednesday scheduled to keep up a frenetic campaign schedule with visits to the central Loire region and northern France.