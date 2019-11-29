French President Emmanuel Macron has caused a small tsunami with his biting comment about NATO's "brain death" and declaring, at a recent press conference with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, the need for a "lucid, robust and demanding dialogue with Russia."

In an interview with The Economist earlier in November, the French president said that the lack of leadership within the alliance led to the "brain death" of NATO. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said promptly she disagreed with the assessment.

Stoltenberg stressed that NATO was still strong and rejected Macron's suggestion that the United States, by pulling further away from the NATO, was creating a leadership vacuum.

Pierre Henrot, a military consultant and former military commander of a nuclear battery in the NATO forces, believes that Macron is right "about the disarray at NATO" and the commotion caused by Turkey's decision to buy S-400 missile systems from Russia is proof of that.

The United States has insisted that Turkey cannot use both its F-35 fighter jets and S-400 due to security issues.

"How can secrets in electronic measures and countermeasures be kept in these circumstances? It would undermine the stealth fighter planes' defenses," Henrot agreed in a comment to Sputnik.

However, Ankara has not budged on the Russian systems so far.

Macron's insistence on a dialogue with Russia is particularly timely, given the state of the arms control. Earlier this year, the Russian-US Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty was terminated. The United States withdrew first, citing Russia's non-compliance. Moscow has rejected the accusations.

In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed a moratorium on the deployment of medium- and shorter-range missiles in Europe and other regions.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, NATO made it clear it would not accept the offer.

Macron confirmed that Paris would not agree to the moratorium, but described it as a "basis for discussion." Then, while endorsing the "robust" dialogue with Russia, Macron has called for giving it "a new momentum."

Even Macron's opposition at home can see merit in this approach, even if they suspect it may be caused by the president's desire to get re-elected. Gilles Lebreton, a member of the European Parliament from opposition National Rally, believes that Macron is panicking over re-election campaign.

"So he goes all out and breaks the codes: he delivers a strong message on immigration and expulsion of those who are refused asylum, even if the acts will not follow, and today he opens up to Russia to counterbalance the discomfort created in the EU by his aborted project of European Defense. I obviously approve this last initiative by the president, but I remain suspicious," Lebreton told Sputnik.

According to Jean-Paul Basquiat, a former French civil servant and blogger on security issues, Macron is right in attempting to give NATO a wake-up call.

"His interview where he said NATO was brain dead was a bit short on substance, but president Putin's offer suddenly changes that," Basquiat told Sputnik.

According to the expert, Macron will now be able to offer "real disarmament" by reaching out to Russia.

Meanwhile, the real enemy is not Russia but extremist Islamism, Basquiat concluded, "spreading from the middle East to Africa, where France lost 13 soldiers in Mali this week." The soldiers died in a helicopter crash while on an anti-terrorist mission.