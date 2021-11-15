UrduPoint.com

Macron Changed Shade Of Blue On French Tricolor To Navy - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 seconds ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 09:18 PM

Macron Changed Shade of Blue on French Tricolor to Navy - Reports

French President Emmanuel Macron has made the blue color on the official French flag darker, French media reported

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron has made the blue color on the official French flag darker, French media reported.

The president made the decision more than a year ago, on July 14, 2020, but the change went unnoticed till now, France's radio station Europe 1 said on Sunday.

Macron's decision was reportedly prompted by several factors, including the aesthetic, as darker navy blue is deemed more elegant than light blue. Moreover, the renewed flag is said to pay tribute to the French flag of 1793, according to Macron's entourage.

The blue color on the French flag is now noticeably darker than that on the flag of the European Union, but the move reportedly should not be seen as a rift between France and the EU. "There is no war between the Blues, as it is unreasonable," a source in Macron's entourage explained to the France Bleu news outlet.

Related Topics

Europe France European Union July Sunday 2020 Media

Recent Stories

RPOs/DPOs coordination with Punjab Bar Council to ..

RPOs/DPOs coordination with Punjab Bar Council to be improved to resolve lawyers ..

3 seconds ago
 Rector IIUI clarifies HEC's report on universities ..

Rector IIUI clarifies HEC's report on universities poor performance

5 seconds ago
 Indonesia wants boost to bilateral economic ties: ..

Indonesia wants boost to bilateral economic ties: CG

6 seconds ago
 Detained RT France Journalists Got in Touch, They ..

Detained RT France Journalists Got in Touch, They Were Sentenced to Fine - Edito ..

10 minutes ago
 Seminar on trauma management held

Seminar on trauma management held

10 minutes ago
 US Judge Dismisses Firearms Charge Against Kenosha ..

US Judge Dismisses Firearms Charge Against Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.