Macron Changed Shade of Blue on French Tricolor to Navy - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron has made the blue color on the official French flag darker, French media reported.

The president made the decision more than a year ago, on July 14, 2020, but the change went unnoticed till now, France's radio station Europe 1 said on Sunday.

Macron's decision was reportedly prompted by several factors, including the aesthetic, as darker navy blue is deemed more elegant than light blue. Moreover, the renewed flag is said to pay tribute to the French flag of 1793, according to Macron's entourage.

The blue color on the French flag is now noticeably darker than that on the flag of the European Union, but the move reportedly should not be seen as a rift between France and the EU. "There is no war between the Blues, as it is unreasonable," a source in Macron's entourage explained to the France Bleu news outlet.