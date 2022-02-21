UrduPoint.com

Macron Claimed Kiev Stands Ready To Implement Minsk Agreements - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2022 | 09:32 PM

Macron Claimed Kiev Stands Ready to Implement Minsk Agreements - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that according to French President Emmanuel Macron Ukrainian authorities are ready to comply with Minsk agreements and bring "fresh ideas" to implement them

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that according to French President Emmanuel Macron Ukrainian authorities are ready to comply with Minsk agreements and bring "fresh ideas" to implement them.

"Yesterday, I once again spoke with my French colleague. He claims that the current leadership of Ukraine is ready to implement the Minsk agreements and, moreover, brings some constructive, fresh ideas for their implementation, including the holding of elections according to the well-known formula of the current German President Mr.

Steinmeier" Putin said at an extraordinary meeting of the Russian Security Council.

Earlier on Monday, Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak accused Kiev of being inconsistent in their position, saying that during negotiations Ukrainian representatives express commitment to Minsk agreements while in public, they refuse to comply. Kozak added that Kiev would never follow Minsk agreements in the ordinary course of events, saying that Macron's proposal to resolve all problems of Donbas exclusively throught the contact group was far-fetched.

