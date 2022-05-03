UrduPoint.com

Macron Concerned Over Global Food Security - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Macron Concerned Over Global Food Security - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) French President Emmanueal Macron told Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone conversation on Tuesday that he is concerned over emerging issues related to ensuring global food security, the Kremlin said.

"The French side expressed concern about the emerging problem of ensuring global food security. In this context, Vladimir Putin stressed that the situation in this matter is complicated primarily due to the sanctions of Western countries, and noted the importance of the unimpeded functioning of the global logistics and transport infrastructure," the Kremlin said in a statement.

