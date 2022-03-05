UrduPoint.com

Macron Concerned Over Nuclear Risks After Incident At Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia NPP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2022 | 04:40 AM

Macron Concerned Over Nuclear Risks After Incident at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia NPP

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed concern over nuclear risks after the incident at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP), the Elysee Palace said.

"The president of the republic strongly condemns any encroachment on the integrity of Ukrainian civilian nuclear installations by the Russian forces during their external aggression against Ukraine. It is highly important to guarantee their reliability and safety ... (Macron) is very concerned over the nuclear security risks," the Elysee Palace said in a statement on late Friday.

On Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukrainian authorities attempted a provocation overnight by accusing Russia of creating a source of radioactive contamination at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

While patrolling the area adjacent to the station, a group of the Russian National Guard was attacked by a Ukrainian sabotage unit who opened fire on them from the windows of several floors of an educational and training complex located outside the NPP. The firing points of the Ukrainian sabotage group were suppressed by return fire.

The fire was put out and the NPP is working as usual, with radiation background at normal level, the Russian military said. The US embassy in Kiev in a tweet accused Russia of shelling the nuclear plant.

