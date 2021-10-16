Macron condemns 'inexcusable' police crackdown on 1961 Paris protest of Algerians

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday condemned as "inexcusable" a deadly crackdown by Paris police on an October 1961 protest by Algerians against then colonial ruler France that he said left dozens dead.

At a meeting with relatives and activists to mark the 60th anniversary of the bloodshed, Macron "recognised the facts: that the crimes committed that night under (then Paris police chief and former Nazi collaborator) Maurice Papon are inexcusable for the Republic," the Elysee said.