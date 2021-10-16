UrduPoint.com

Macron Condemns 'inexcusable' Police Crackdown On 1961 Paris Protest Of Algerians

Macron condemns 'inexcusable' police crackdown on 1961 Paris protest of Algerians

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday condemned as "inexcusable" a deadly crackdown by Paris police on an October 1961 protest by Algerians against then colonial ruler France that he said left dozens dead

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday condemned as "inexcusable" a deadly crackdown by Paris police on an October 1961 protest by Algerians against then colonial ruler France that he said left dozens dead.

At a meeting with relatives and activists to mark the 60th anniversary of the bloodshed, Macron "recognised the facts: that the crimes committed that night under (then Paris police chief and former Nazi collaborator) Maurice Papon are inexcusable for the Republic," the Elysee said.

