Macron Condemns Killing Of French Aid Workers In Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed on Friday that two French aid workers had been killed in a Russian strike in Ukraine and condemned the attack as "outrageous".

Ukranian officials said the two men died in a recent drone attack in southern Ukraine.

"Two French aid workers have been killed in Ukraine by a Russian strike. A cowardly and outrageous act," Macron said on X (formerly Twitter).

"My solidarity goes out to all the volunteers who are committed to helping people," he added.

Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne added: "Russia will have to answer for its crimes."

Ukranian officials said that two French nationals were killed and three other foreigners wounded on Thursday in Beryslav, near the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson.

Ukrainian police said they had died as a result of a drone attack.

Beryslav, which sits on the Dnipro River close to the front line, has regularly been targeted by Russian drones and artillery.

