UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Condemns Recent Terrorist Attack On Kabul University In Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 11:00 AM

Macron Condemns Recent Terrorist Attack on Kabul University in Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday decried a shooting assault on the Kabul University carried out by the Islamic State terrorist group (ISIS, also known as IS, banned in Russia) in the Afghan capital earlier this week.

On Monday, a group of gunmen stormed the university premises and opened fire at students, killing at least 22 people and wounding several dozen others, according to the Afghan government. Three attackers were eliminated by the security forces.

"I condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack claimed by ISIS on Kabul University, after that of an education centre. My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones. Education is a universal good for humanity that we must all protect together," Macron tweeted.

Earlier in October, another IS-claimed terrorist attack occurred in an educational center in the west of Kabul. The suicide bombing left over 20 people dead and dozens of injured.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Fire Education Russia ISIS Suicide October All Government

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 6, 2020 in Pakistan

48 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Ahmad Al Sabah co-chair UAE-Ku ..

10 hours ago

Johnson appeals for unity as England enters new lo ..

10 hours ago

Hamad Al Sharqi directs relevant authorities to ac ..

11 hours ago

In Biden's hometown, supporters, journalists play ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.