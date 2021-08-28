Macron Confirms Negotiating With Taliban on Humanitarian Operations in Afghanistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday confirmed that negotiations are being carried out with the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) on the humanitarian operations and the evacuation of vulnerable Afghans.

"Yes, talks have begun with the Taliban on humanitarian operations and the ability to protect and evacuate Afghans at risk," Macron said told a press conference on the sidelines of Baghdad Cooperation and Partnership Conference.

The French leader noted that the mission was being worked out in cooperation with Qatar.