UrduPoint.com

Macron Confirms Negotiating With Taliban On Humanitarian Operations In Afghanistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 10:10 PM

Macron Confirms Negotiating With Taliban on Humanitarian Operations in Afghanistan

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday confirmed that negotiations are being carried out with the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) on the humanitarian operations and the evacuation of vulnerable Afghans

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday confirmed that negotiations are being carried out with the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) on the humanitarian operations and the evacuation of vulnerable Afghans.

"Yes, talks have begun with the Taliban on humanitarian operations and the ability to protect and evacuate Afghans at risk," Macron said told a press conference on the sidelines of Baghdad Cooperation and Partnership Conference.

The French leader noted that the mission was being worked out in cooperation with Qatar.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Russia Qatar Baghdad

Recent Stories

Three dead, four sustain injuries in road mishap a ..

Three dead, four sustain injuries in road mishap at Charsadda

2 minutes ago
 PM not allow to give airports to US : SAPM

PM not allow to give airports to US : SAPM

19 minutes ago
 Sindh govt involves in massive corruption, kickbac ..

Sindh govt involves in massive corruption, kickback: Farrukh

20 minutes ago
 PAL organizes online National Sindhi Mushaira

PAL organizes online National Sindhi Mushaira

21 minutes ago
 Fiorentina sign Spain's Odriozola on loan from Rea ..

Fiorentina sign Spain's Odriozola on loan from Real Madrid

21 minutes ago
 PM not allow to give airports to US : SAPM

PM not allow to give airports to US : SAPM

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.