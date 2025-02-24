Macron Congratulates Germany's Merz On Election Win
Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2025 | 08:40 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Germany's conservative leader Friedrich Merz on his party's win in parliamentary elections on Sunday, stressing the need for unity "in this period of uncertainty".
"We are more determined than ever to achieve great things together for France and for Germany and to work for a stong and sovereign Europe," Macron posted on social media.
"In this period of uncertainty, we are united to face the great challenges of the world and of our continent.
"
Macron is due in Washington on Monday where he hopes to persuade US President Donald Trump to include European leaders in any settlement of the Ukraine war.
Trump sent shock waves around Europe when he declared his readiness to resume diplomacy with Russian President Vladimir Putin and negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine without the involvement of European nations or Kyiv.
