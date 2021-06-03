UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Congratulates Israel's President-Elect Herzog

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 07:43 PM

Macron Congratulates Israel's President-Elect Herzog

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday congratulated Isaac Herzog, the head of the world's largest Jewish nonprofit, on being elected Israel's next president

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday congratulated Isaac Herzog, the head of the world's largest Jewish nonprofit, on being elected Israel's next president.

Herzog, 60, was backed by 87 lawmakers in a vote in the 120-seat parliament on Wednesday night. Miriam Peretz, the only other contender and a lecturer on Zionism, received 26 votes.

"The President of the Republic sends his warmest congratulations on the election to the presidential office to Mr. Isaac Herzog and the people of Israel," the French presidency said in a statement.

Macron praised the contribution of outgoing Reuven Rivlin to the French-Israeli friendship and confirmed France's commitment to bilateral cooperation, Israel's security and regional stability.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, US leader Joe Biden and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas have congratulated Herzog on his election. He will assume office on July 9.

Related Topics

Election World Israel Parliament Vote France German Vladimir Putin July Jew

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Commit ..

2 minutes ago

Anti-polio campaign to start from June 7

4 minutes ago

Govt approves new visa policy pertaining to CPEC p ..

4 minutes ago

Meeting held to review flood arrangements during m ..

4 minutes ago

To boost up per acre, per animal productivity prer ..

4 minutes ago

Biden's Renewed Interest in COVID Lab Leak Theory ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.