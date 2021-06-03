(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday congratulated Isaac Herzog, the head of the world's largest Jewish nonprofit, on being elected Israel's next president.

Herzog, 60, was backed by 87 lawmakers in a vote in the 120-seat parliament on Wednesday night. Miriam Peretz, the only other contender and a lecturer on Zionism, received 26 votes.

"The President of the Republic sends his warmest congratulations on the election to the presidential office to Mr. Isaac Herzog and the people of Israel," the French presidency said in a statement.

Macron praised the contribution of outgoing Reuven Rivlin to the French-Israeli friendship and confirmed France's commitment to bilateral cooperation, Israel's security and regional stability.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, US leader Joe Biden and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas have congratulated Herzog on his election. He will assume office on July 9.