Macron Congratulates Truss on Her Election Victory, Expresses Hope for Cooperation

French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated on Monday UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on her victory in the premiership election and expressed hope for active cooperation between the countries

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022)

Earlier in the day, it was announced that Truss had won the elections in the UK Conservative Party and will become the new prime minister of the United Kingdom on Tuesday. At the end of August, Truss did not directly answer the question of whether Macron is a friend or foe of the UK, saying that she "will judge him on deeds, not words."

"I say 'welcome' to Liz Truss, I send her congratulations from France.

We can work together ... as allies and friends ... I think that no matter what happens, we should cooperate strongly in the field of energy and other issues. We have common values, a history of friendship, we have faced the same problems," Macron said following a video conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

According to Macron, the UK, like France, is fighting for democracy, supporting Ukraine, and trying to achieve energy independence and to cope with climate change.

Macron added that he "will do everything" to continue the policy of active and trusting cooperation with the UK and move forward together in the field of nuclear energy.