PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron has congratulated his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the victory of his political party Servant of the People in snap parliamentary elections in Ukraine, the French presidential office said in a statement on Wednesday.

On July 21, Ukraine held snap elections to its legislature. The Central Election Commission (CEC) was due to announce the final results on Monday, but failed to meet the deadline. The list of elected candidates was published on Wednesday.

"The president of the republic had a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this morning. He congratulated [Zelenskyy's] on his big victory in the parliamentary elections of July 21," the statement read.

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy's press service said that Macron also noted during the call that he would contact Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in order to discuss the possibility of convening a Normandy format meeting. Normandy talks have been launched in 2014 in a bid to mediate peace in Ukraine's east.

According to the latest data from Ukraine's CEC, Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party led the vote with 43.16 percent, followed by The Opposition Platform ” For Life party with 13.05 percent, the Fatherland party with 8.18 percent, the European Solidarity party with 8.10 percent and the Voice party with 5.82 percent.