UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Congratulates Zelenskyy's Party On Winning Parliamentary Vote In Ukraine

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 12:20 AM

Macron Congratulates Zelenskyy's Party on Winning Parliamentary Vote in Ukraine

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron has congratulated his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the victory of his political party Servant of the People in snap parliamentary elections in Ukraine, the French presidential office said in a statement on Wednesday.

On July 21, Ukraine held snap elections to its legislature. The Central Election Commission (CEC) was due to announce the final results on Monday, but failed to meet the deadline. The list of elected candidates was published on Wednesday.

"The president of the republic had a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this morning. He congratulated [Zelenskyy's] on his big victory in the parliamentary elections of July 21," the statement read.

 

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy's press service said that Macron also noted during the call that he would contact Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in order to discuss the possibility of convening a Normandy format meeting. Normandy talks have been launched in 2014 in a bid to mediate peace in Ukraine's east.

According to the latest data from Ukraine's CEC, Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party led the vote with 43.16 percent, followed by The Opposition Platform ” For Life party with 13.05 percent, the Fatherland party with 8.18 percent, the European Solidarity party with 8.10 percent and the Voice party with 5.82 percent.   

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote German Vladimir Putin Angela Merkel July From Opposition

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Guin ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Bu ..

2 hours ago

Afghan War Forces Fatherless Children to Become Br ..

17 minutes ago

Pakistani Government Announces Response to India's ..

17 minutes ago

Turkey's New Operation May Hamper Syrian Settlemen ..

17 minutes ago

Turkey's Fight Against Drugs Results in Over 200,0 ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.