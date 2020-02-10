UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Considering Visit To Ukraine In Coming Month - French Ambassador To Kiev

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 11:40 PM

Macron Considering Visit to Ukraine in Coming Month - French Ambassador to Kiev

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron is considering the possibility of his visit to Ukraine in the coming month, French Ambassador to Kiev Etienne de Ponsen said on Monday.

The office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has previously reported that Macron accepted the invitation to visit Kiev.

"Yes, President Macron was invited by President Zelenskyy to visit Ukraine and, of course, is considering the possibility to do it in the coming month. We have not yet determined the exact date, but, in general, yes, there is an agreement on this visit," de Ponsen said, as quoted by the Ukrainian newspaper Obozrevatel.

According to the ambassador, the last visit of a French president to Ukraine took place in 1998, and there are many things to discuss with President Zelenskyy.

Related Topics

Ukraine Visit Kiev Agreement

Recent Stories

New coronavirus: Eighth case confirmed in UAE

26 minutes ago

UAE tops as most popular destination for Indians

56 minutes ago

Dubai global capital for shaping future of new eco ..

56 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed attends opening of first over ..

1 hour ago

Manal bint Mohammed welcomes world leaders, expert ..

1 hour ago

Saud bin Saqr receives Saud Al Mu&#039;alla

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.