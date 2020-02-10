Macron Considering Visit to Ukraine in Coming Month - French Ambassador to Kiev

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron is considering the possibility of his visit to Ukraine in the coming month, French Ambassador to Kiev Etienne de Ponsen said on Monday.

The office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has previously reported that Macron accepted the invitation to visit Kiev.

"Yes, President Macron was invited by President Zelenskyy to visit Ukraine and, of course, is considering the possibility to do it in the coming month. We have not yet determined the exact date, but, in general, yes, there is an agreement on this visit," de Ponsen said, as quoted by the Ukrainian newspaper Obozrevatel.

According to the ambassador, the last visit of a French president to Ukraine took place in 1998, and there are many things to discuss with President Zelenskyy.