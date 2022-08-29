Macron Convenes Security Council Meeting on September 2 Due to Situation in Energy Sector

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron is convening a meeting of the French Defense and Security Council on Friday, September 2, due to the situation in the energy sector, BFMTV reported citing sources.

The meeting of the council, which will be chaired by Macron, will focus on the situation with gas supplies and the increase in electricity prices before winter.

It will be attended by French Prime Minister Elisabeth Born, Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, and Energy Transformation Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher.