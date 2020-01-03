UrduPoint.com
Macron Conveys To Putin Concerns Over Syrian Relief Aid

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 10:57 PM

Macron Conveys to Putin Concerns Over Syrian Relief Aid

French President Emmanuel Macron has shared with Russian leader Vladimir Putin his concerns about the humanitarian situation in northwestern Syria, the French presidency said Friday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron has shared with Russian leader Vladimir Putin his concerns about the humanitarian situation in northwestern Syria, the French presidency said Friday.

The two leaders spoke over the phone in the morning about the killing of an Iranian commander by a US strike on an Iraqi airport as well as about long-term issues, like the situation in Syria's Idlib.

"He [Macron] urged all Security Council members to assume their responsibilities so that the UN can respond to civilians' needs by maintaining cross-border aid deliveries," the statement read.

The United Nations failed last month to prolong aid shipments to Syria after the core nations sided with rival resolutions. Russia vetoed a US-backed proposal after the Syrian government raised concerns that the aid was going to militants.

Putin and Macron expressed their common desire, the French communique read, to reach a compromise on humanitarian deliveries to Syria at the UN Security Council by January 10.

