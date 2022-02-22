Macron Could Mediate Possible Russia-US Summit if Both Sides Accept - Expert

French President Emmanuel Macron may assume the role of mediator at a possible summit with the Russian and American presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, inasmuch as he has certain points of agreement and common interests with both sides, Pierre Vercauteren, political scientist at Belgium's University de Louvain, told Sputnik

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron may assume the role of mediator at a possible summit with the Russian and American presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, inasmuch as he has certain points of agreement and common interests with both sides, Pierre Vercauteren, political scientist at Belgium's University de Louvain, told Sputnik.

On Monday, the Elysee Palace announced that Macron proposed a summit between Putin and Biden, with both leaders accepting the idea in theory.

"With welcoming neutrality from both President Putin and President Biden, Emmanuel Macron managed to give a certain stature to France, in the line of what (Charles) De Gaulle managed to do during the Cold War, which is keeping France equidistant from the superpowers. That gives him a role to play because in such crises, it is always good to have a head of state with a certain stature without being dominant, to play the role of self-appointed mediator," Vercauteren said.

Macron's proposal was welcomed by both Putin and Biden at a critical moment during a sharp escalation in tensions, which have worsened in recent months over the situation with Ukraine, the expert added.

The French leader can genuinely claim that he plays the active role of go-between and that both the Russian and American presidents agreed to his initiative even if no specific date or agenda has been worked out yet, according to Vercauteren.

"Macron is acceptable to both sides: he is an ally of the US in NATO, and has shown indications of support for the American positions, such as considering that Nord Stream 2 should not be put in service," the expert explained.

The US favors France's opposition to the gas pipeline because Washington is trying to sell its LNG resources to Europe, he noted.

"Macron is also a friend of Russia and has repeatedly said since 2014 that Europe should talk to Russia and reject confrontation, maintaining, like De Gaulle, that Europe is 'from the Atlantic to the Urals," Vercauteren said.

Besides Macron, there are no other prominent candidates for the role of mediator between Russia and the US, the expert noted. In particular, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is unsuitable, as he has an adversarial view of Russia. According to Vercauteren, he has taken this stance to divert attention from domestic and even private issues, including public outrage over a recent scandal to do with Downing Street parties attended by Johnson during national COVID-19 lockdowns in breach of coronavirus restrictions.

For his part, recently-appointed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is neither charismatic nor persuasive enough to fit the role of mediator, Vercauteren posited.

He also pointed out that the diplomatic effort may boost Macron's electoral position ahead of the French presidential election, even though French voters are not usually interested in foreign policy.

"But in this instance, we are talking about a possible war in Europe, so the people realize it is important in France and everywhere else in Europe," Vercauteren said.

Macron has not officially announced his bid for the election in April, expected to include over 30 presidential hopefuls. Yet there is little doubt that Macron will seek a re-election bid, the expert believes, adding that the outgoing president's stance on the Ukrainian crisis - neutrality - is traditional for France since De Gaulle.

"This success of President Macron - if confirmed - burnishes his image. He is the only candidate to the election who can play that card of participating in a geopolitical de-escalation of a contentious issue. He is perceived as having built bridges at the highest level and it is a good point for him in the French election," Vercauteren said.

On Monday, Putin officially recognized the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, prompting a backlash from a number of countries, the United States and France included.