Macron Criticizes FT for Misquoting His Words on Islamist Separatism in Recent Article

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron has criticized the distortion of his statement on radical Islamism in a recent article by the UK-based Financial Times newspaper, which, according to the leader, could lead to unwanted consequences.

Macron referred to an opinion article published online by the Financial Times on Monday, which misquoted him by using "Islamic separatism" instead of "Islamist separatism." The paper removed the article "after it emerged that it contained factual errors" and published Macron's response as a separate piece.

"Let us not nurture ignorance by distorting the words of a head of state. We know only too well where that can lead," Macron tweeted.

In his full letter to the newspaper, the French leader highlighted the challenges his country had been facing over the past years. In particular, Macron mentioned the five-year-old radicalism-driven killings in Paris, including attacks on the editorial staff of Charlie Hebdo satirical paper, a repeat attack attempt near the magazine's premises in September, the brutal beheading of French teacher Samuel Paty at hands of an Islamist teen on October 16 and a knife-stabbing assault in Nice on October 29, which resulted in three casualties.

Macron said that France, once again swept by a wave of extremism, continues to stand by its principles of freedom of expression, "the right to believe or not to believe and a certain way of life." The president also mentioned French military activities in the Sahel Africal region, with its long-standing security crisis due to jihadist insurgency, and work of intelligence and police services which "prevent dozens of attacks each year."

Nevertheless, according to the French leader, the terrorist threat also has roots within the country itself, in particular, in its certain areas and also on the internet, where Islamists teach hatred towards French values.

Macron concluded that France was in fight with radical Islamism, but "never islam" as a religion.

The French government has stepped up efforts to combat the Islamist threat by increasing security measures in certain areas, including schools. Meanwhile, another series of terror acts shook the Austrian capital of Vienna on Monday, which resulted in four fatalities and at least 22 people injured.