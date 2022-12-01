Macron Criticizes US Trade Policy at Meeting With US Lawmakers

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron criticized the US trade policy at a meeting with US lawmakers, the France 24 broadcaster reported.

"This is super aggressive for our business people," Macron said at a working lunch with members of Congress, company executives and government officials in Washington.

The meeting is to be followed by tense talks with US President Joe Biden.

"You will perhaps fix your issue, but you will increase my problem," the French president said about the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a US domestic energy production investment and clean energy promotion policy that recently came into effect.

Macron urged the United States to engage in closer trade coordination with Europe.