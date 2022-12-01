UrduPoint.com

Macron Criticizes US Trade Policy At Meeting With US Lawmakers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Macron Criticizes US Trade Policy at Meeting With US Lawmakers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron criticized the US trade policy at a meeting with US lawmakers, the France 24 broadcaster reported.

"This is super aggressive for our business people," Macron said at a working lunch with members of Congress, company executives and government officials in Washington.

The meeting is to be followed by tense talks with US President Joe Biden.

"You will perhaps fix your issue, but you will increase my problem," the French president said about the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a US domestic energy production investment and clean energy promotion policy that recently came into effect.

Macron urged the United States to engage in closer trade coordination with Europe.

Related Topics

Business Europe Washington France Company United States Congress Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2022

17 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 1st December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 1st December 2022

22 minutes ago
 Two killed in Rawalpindi Expressway accident

Two killed in Rawalpindi Expressway accident

9 hours ago
 Leckie savours World Cup strike as Australia reach ..

Leckie savours World Cup strike as Australia reach last 16

9 hours ago
 US Has Not Seen Clear Progress on Slowing Inflatio ..

US Has Not Seen Clear Progress on Slowing Inflation Despite Tighter Policy - Fed ..

10 hours ago
 Canada Completes Issuance of $372Mln Ukraine Sover ..

Canada Completes Issuance of $372Mln Ukraine Sovereignty Bond - Finance Dept.

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.