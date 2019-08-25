UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Denies Receiving Any G7 Mandate For Talks With Iran

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 05:40 PM

Macron Denies Receiving Any G7 Mandate for Talks With Iran

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron denied on Sunday that he had received any mandate from the fellow G7 leaders to hold talks with Iran on the club's behalf, noting that the nations, "each in its role," would make coordinated efforts in this regard.

Earlier in the day, French media, citing a diplomatic source, reported that G7 leaders had tasked Macron with sending a message to Tehran about the future of the Iran nuclear deal, based on the results of negotiations in Biarritz. Later, US President Donald Trump refuted the reports that the summit had discussed the possibility of such a mandate.

"We held talks on Iran yesterday ... First of all, none of G7 nations wants Iran to have nuclear weapons. Secondly, all G7 members are deeply committed to stability and peace in the region, and no one will take steps that could harm it. Within this framework, we discussed various initiatives," Macron told reporters in Biarritz.

The G7 is an "informal club, and officially there is no mandate that is given one or another" nation within the club, the French president stressed.

"Therefore, there are initiatives that will be taken by all these nations to achieve these two goals, and this is important. And we agreed yesterday that we will continue to act - each in its role," Macron added.

France's Biarritz is currently hosting the G7 summit. Relations with Iran are considered among the main thorny issues that divide the club of the world's leading nations. European signatories to the Iran nuclear deal condemn the US withdrawal from the multilateral treaty.

Earlier in the day, Macron said that the G7 leaders had agreed to maintain "joint communication" on Iran to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons and avert an escalation of regional tensions.

Related Topics

World Iran Nuclear Trump Biarritz Tehran Sunday Media All From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Uruguay on Independence D ..

26 minutes ago

34% decrease in UAE traffic fatalities in last 5 y ..

2 hours ago

Coalition Forces intercept, down another Saudi-bou ..

6 hours ago

DIFC Courts signals surge in cases from SMEs

6 hours ago

ADNOC Distribution shares certified as Shari’a c ..

7 hours ago

UAE Press: UAE-India relations strengthened furthe ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.