Macron Determined to Convene Nuclear P5 Summit in 'Coming Months'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron announced his intention on Thursday to seek that the five major nuclear states (P5), which also happen to be the permanent members of the UN Security Council, convene for a summit in coming months to try overcome their divergences.

P5 includes China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

"As the United States is re-engaging itself [in the international organizations which it quit during Donald Trump's presidency], what will be the behavior of China? I think we have precisely in good faith to try to work all together. This is why I will try to push in the coming months a P5 summit in order to try to recreate between the five permanent members of the security council some convergence, because we totally lost the efficiency of this forum in the past few years," Macron said at an online event, hosted by the Atlantic Council.

Holding a P5 summit was an initiative put forward by Russian President Vladimir Putin last June for the nuclear quintet to discuss issues pertaining to global stability and security. Among other things, this includes cooperation in arms control and fight against terrorism and extremism. The other four states supported the initiative.

In December, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow hoped that the summit could be held in the near future and in an in-person format. There are no known agreements on the date or venue of the event at this point.