UrduPoint.com

Macron Did Not Consult NATO Allies About Proposals To Putin - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2022 | 07:42 PM

Macron Did Not Consult NATO Allies About Proposals to Putin - Reports

French President Emmanuel Macron did not consult with NATO allies about the proposals he discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Moscow, the Daily Mail newspaper reported Wednesday, citing a source in the UK government.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron did not consult with NATO allies about the proposals he discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Moscow, the Daily Mail newspaper reported Wednesday, citing a source in the UK government.

"He is doing his own thing, we don't know what's happening. He's gone beyond the Nato position. But it is interesting. We'll just have to see how it plays out," the source was quoted as saying by the daily.

Among the proposals privately discussed by the two leaders was Ukraine becoming neutral, a move that would rule out its joining NATO, according to Daily Mail. Macron has not consulted with his NATO partners on the proposals before the visit, the newspaper noted.

Macron met with Putin in Moscow on Monday. According to the French president, they managed to find common ground concerning Ukraine and agreed to have a phone conversation soon. On Tuesday, Macron met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Kiev. On Thursday, political advisers of the Normandy Four, which consists of Russia and Ukraine in addition to Germany and France, will meet in Berlin to further discuss the resolution of conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Tensions have escalated in recent months with Kiev and the West accusing Russia of intending to attack Ukraine, citing a troop buildup at the common border, claims that Moscow has repeatedly dismissed.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Resolution Ukraine Moscow Russia France Visit Germany Berlin Vladimir Putin Kiev United Kingdom Border Government

Recent Stories

EU to Send Russia Joint Security Reply on Wednesda ..

EU to Send Russia Joint Security Reply on Wednesday - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Over 50% of Europeans Believe Athletes Should Boyc ..

Over 50% of Europeans Believe Athletes Should Boycott Sport Events in Undemocrat ..

2 minutes ago
 New Batch of UK's Military Aid Delivered to Ukrain ..

New Batch of UK's Military Aid Delivered to Ukraine - Defense Ministry

2 minutes ago
 Lavrov, Rau to Discuss OSCE Mission's Work in Ukra ..

Lavrov, Rau to Discuss OSCE Mission's Work in Ukraine on February 15 - Moscow

2 minutes ago
 Food Security Ministry to organize conference on c ..

Food Security Ministry to organize conference on cotton in March

5 minutes ago
 Lavrov, Truss to Discuss Security Guarantees on Th ..

Lavrov, Truss to Discuss Security Guarantees on Thursday - Russian Foreign Minis ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>