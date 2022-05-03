Macron Discreetly Receives Sarkozy at Elysee Palace Prior to Talks With Putin - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron has privately received former President Nicolas Sarkozy at the Elysee Palace on Tuesday, hours before holding a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, French newspaper Le Figaro reported.

According to reports, Sarkozy arrived at the Elysee Palace on Tuesday morning, with the sides refraining from disclosing the essence of the conversation.

The meeting occurred just several days before announcing nominations for the French parliamentary elections, which will be held in June.

In early April, Macron debunked speculations about a so-called secret deal allegedly concluded between him and Sarkozy, under which in exchange for the latter's support in the presidential campaign, Macron would allow the former president to recommend a candidate for the position of the French prime minister.