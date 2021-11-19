UrduPoint.com

Macron Discussed Belarusian-Polish Border Crisis With Polish President, Prime Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron has held phone conversations with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to discuss the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border, the Elysee Palace said.

"Both conversations focused on the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border.

President of the Republic (Macron) reaffirmed his full solidarity with Poland and asked his interlocutors about the developments," the Elysee Palace said in a statement on late Thursday.

The French presidential administration reminded that on Monday, Macron held phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which both leaders "agreed to work on de-escalating the migration crisis."

"In this regard, the French president asked his Russian counterpart to use its influence on (Belarusian President)  Alexander Lukashenko," the Elysee Palace added.

