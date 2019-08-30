Macron Discussed Results of Talks With Putin, G7 Summit With Zelenskyy - Paris

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron held a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which the two leaders discussed the outcome of Macron's recent talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and last week's G7 summit hosted by France, the French president's administration said in a communique.

"The head of state discussed the results of his talks with the Russian president at Fort Bregancon and the G7 summit with the Ukrainian president," the communique published on Thursday read.

With regard to the planned meeting on the Ukrainian conflict settlement in the Normandy Four format, Macron noted joint aspirations for achieving progress in the resolution of the conflict.

The two presidents and their teams will maintain close contacts during the coming weeks to achieve this, according to the statement.

Putin and Macron met in southern France last week. During their talks, they discussed the possibility of convening the talks of the Normandy Four group, comprising France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine. Putin has stressed that no alternatives to this format exist, adding that the sides should seek to implement already reached agreements.

The G7 summit followed the French-Russian high-level talks. After the meeting, Macron told reporters that the next Normandy Four meeting was scheduled for September.