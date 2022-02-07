UrduPoint.com

Macron Discussed Visits To Russia, Ukraine On Call With Biden - Envoy To US

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2022 | 08:33 PM

Macron Discussed Visits to Russia, Ukraine on Call With Biden - Envoy to US

French President Emmanuel Macron discussed his upcoming visits to Moscow and Kiev on a call with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, the French ambassador in Washington, Philippe Etienne said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron discussed his upcoming visits to Moscow and Kiev on a call with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, the French ambassador in Washington, Philippe Etienne said on Monday.

The two discussed the Ukraine crisis by phone on Sunday, the White House said. The call took place a day before Macron's visit to Russia, which will be followed by his trip to Ukraine. It was their second conversation in a week. The first took place on Wednesday, following the Pentagon's announcement of the deployment of additional American forces to Poland, Germany, and Romania over the Ukraine crisis.

"Our President, my President wanted to discuss with the President of the United States his visits to Moscow and Kiev," Etienne said in a conversation on Washington Post Live.

Etienne added that the two leaders also exchanged their assessments of the Ukraine crisis and the way forward.

Macron will meet with Putin in Moscow on Monday.

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the two presidents are expected to discuss European security, bilateral relations and the Ukraine situation.

The West accuses Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border as part of preparation for an "invasion." Moscow has denied these accusations, stating that it is not threatening anyone and pointing instead to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.

Moscow insists it has the right to move troops within its national territory. Russia also warns Western countries that military deliveries to Kiev may encourage the latter to use them against the breakaway Russian-speaking region of Donbas. The United States has been in the process of delivering $200 million worth of security assistance to Ukraine approved by Biden in December.

The US, meanwhile, is sending an additional 3,000 American troops to Eastern Europe in response to the mounting tensions.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Washington Pentagon White House Visit Germany Vladimir Putin Kiev Poland Romania United States May December Border Sunday Post Million

Recent Stories

RIO Dera inquired after health of ailing journalis ..

RIO Dera inquired after health of ailing journalist

3 minutes ago
 CPEC entered into next phase after PM's China visi ..

CPEC entered into next phase after PM's China visit: Awan

3 minutes ago
 Qadri, Saudi interior minister discuss Hajj, Umrah ..

Qadri, Saudi interior minister discuss Hajj, Umrah issues

3 minutes ago
 South African Presidency Releases Report on Govern ..

South African Presidency Releases Report on Government's Response to July 2021 U ..

5 minutes ago
 Six more died,78 more new Corona cases

Six more died,78 more new Corona cases

5 minutes ago
 Macron to Talk Way Forward in Normandy Format Duri ..

Macron to Talk Way Forward in Normandy Format During Russia, Ukraine Trips - Env ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>