UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Discusses Situation In Middle East With Erdogan - Elysee Palace

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 02:20 AM

Macron Discusses Situation in Middle East With Erdogan - Elysee Palace

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron and with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have discussed the situation in the middle East in a phone conversation, the Elysee Palace said on Friday.

"Today, the president of the [French] Republic had a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The two leaders expressed mutual concern regarding the increased tension in the Middle East following the latest events in Iraq, and also [pointed out] the need to avoid dangerous escalation," the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

Macron also reminded about the priority of the fight against the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia) and France's total commitment to the actions of the international coalition.

"Regarding Syria, the president stressed his concern about the humanitarian and security situation in Idlib," the statement read.

The Elysee Palace also stressed the importance of the United Nations maintaining access to the Syrian locals that require help.

Speaking about Libya, Macron stressed that the crisis in the country has no military solution, and the need to avoid any escalation caused by foreign intervention.

The situation in the region has become exceedingly more fractious after the US assassination of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force commander, Qasem Soleimani, in the early hours of Friday. Just a week before, the United States accused the Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia group of launching an attack on a US military base near the Iraqi city of Kirkuk, which killed a US contractor on December 27. In retaliation, the US launched a strike against Kataib Hezbollah's forces on Sunday killing about two dozen of its fighters, which, in turn, triggered Shiite protesters' attempts to storm the gates of the US embassy in Baghdad.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Storm United Nations Syria Russia Iraq France Kirkuk Baghdad Idlib United States Libya Middle East Tayyip Erdogan December Sunday Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns mob attack in Nank ..

3 hours ago

Senate to meet on Monday

3 hours ago

Syrian President Expresses Solidarity With Tehran ..

3 hours ago

Democrat US Lawmakers Say Trump's Decision to Kill ..

3 hours ago

UN Secretary-General Spoke to US Ambassador after ..

3 hours ago

Russia's Lavrov Accuses US of Violating Internatio ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.