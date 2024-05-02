Open Menu

Macron Doesn't Rule Out Troops For Ukraine If Russia Breaks Front Lines

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Macron doesn't rule out troops for Ukraine if Russia breaks front lines

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed he did not rule out sending troops to Ukraine, saying the issue would "legitimately" arise if Russia broke through Ukrainian front lines and Kyiv made such a request, in an interview with the Economist published Thursday.

The Economist said Macron gave the interview after delivering a keynote speech last week where he declared that Europe is "mortal" and could "die" partly due to the threat posed by Russian aggression after its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

"I'm not ruling anything out, because we are facing someone who is not ruling anything out," said Macron when asked if he stood by comments earlier this year not excluding the sending of Western troops that sent shockwaves around Europe.

Some analysts believe that Russia could be on the verge of launching a major new offensive in Ukraine.

Macron said "if Russia decided to go further, we will in any case all have to ask ourselves this question" of sending troops, describing his refusal to rule out such a move as a "strategic wake-up call for my counterparts".

He described Russia as "a power of regional destabilisation" and "a threat to Europeans' security".

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe February All

Recent Stories

TECNO launches the new CAMON 30 Series in an extra ..

TECNO launches the new CAMON 30 Series in an extravagant Vogue Night.

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges Int’l community to hold India acc ..

Pakistan urges Int’l community to hold India accountable for espionage in fore ..

2 hours ago
 PAF always lived up to nation’s expectations: CO ..

PAF always lived up to nation’s expectations: COAS

2 hours ago
 Pak Navy and Us Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise In ..

Pak Navy and Us Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise Inspired Union 2024

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awar ..

Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awards for Governance Excellence

2 hours ago
 vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Uni ..

Vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Unique Color Changing Design and ..

2 hours ago
Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and Engl ..

Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England

4 hours ago
 Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in K ..

Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in Karachi

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with ..

Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders

17 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Chil ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival

17 hours ago

More Stories From World