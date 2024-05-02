Macron Doesn't Rule Out Troops For Ukraine If Russia Breaks Front Lines
Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed he did not rule out sending troops to Ukraine, saying the issue would "legitimately" arise if Russia broke through Ukrainian front lines and Kyiv made such a request, in an interview with the Economist published Thursday.
The Economist said Macron gave the interview after delivering a keynote speech last week where he declared that Europe is "mortal" and could "die" partly due to the threat posed by Russian aggression after its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
"I'm not ruling anything out, because we are facing someone who is not ruling anything out," said Macron when asked if he stood by comments earlier this year not excluding the sending of Western troops that sent shockwaves around Europe.
Some analysts believe that Russia could be on the verge of launching a major new offensive in Ukraine.
Macron said "if Russia decided to go further, we will in any case all have to ask ourselves this question" of sending troops, describing his refusal to rule out such a move as a "strategic wake-up call for my counterparts".
He described Russia as "a power of regional destabilisation" and "a threat to Europeans' security".
Recent Stories
TECNO launches the new CAMON 30 Series in an extravagant Vogue Night.
Pakistan urges Int’l community to hold India accountable for espionage in fore ..
PAF always lived up to nation’s expectations: COAS
Pak Navy and Us Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise Inspired Union 2024
Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awards for Governance Excellence
Vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Unique Color Changing Design and ..
Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England
Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024
Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival
More Stories From World
-
EU pledges $1 bn for Lebanon, urges steps against illegal migration9 minutes ago
-
Tokyo shares open lower, yen jumps9 minutes ago
-
New 'underground cathedral' opens ahead of Paris Olympics19 minutes ago
-
Japan Airlines net profit increases 2.8-fold in FY 202349 minutes ago
-
Microsoft announces $2.2 bn AI, cloud investment in Malaysia49 minutes ago
-
Microsoft announces $2.2 bn AI, cloud investment in Malaysia49 minutes ago
-
EU announces $1 bn in aid for Lebanon to shore up economy58 minutes ago
-
China's paper-making industry sees steady growth in first two months59 minutes ago
-
China launches nationwide cultural activities for disabled people59 minutes ago
-
Weight-loss drug maker Novo Nordisk's profits soar further1 hour ago
-
S. Korea parliament approves new probes into crowd crush, marine's death1 hour ago
-
EU chief announces $1bn in aid for Lebanon to shore up economy1 hour ago