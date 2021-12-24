UrduPoint.com

Macron, Draghi Call For Reform Of EU Fiscal Rules

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 12:32 AM

Macron, Draghi call for reform of EU fiscal rules

French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi called Thursday on Brussels to reform its fiscal rules to allow greater investment spending while acknowledging the necessity to reduce debt

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi called Thursday on Brussels to reform its fiscal rules to allow greater investment spending while acknowledging the necessity to reduce debt.

"Just as the rules could not be allowed to stand in the way of our response to the pandemic, so they should not prevent us from making all necessary investments," the two leaders wrote in a joint column published on the Financial Times website.

Macron had already said on December 9 that he intended to make a reform of the so-called Maastricht criteria one of his priorities when France takes over the rotating EU presidency next month.

He argued that the rule that a member country's public deficit should not exceed 3.0 percent of its gross domestic product was outdated.

Now with the backing of his Italian counterpart, he reiterated his stance on Thursday, addressing EU members who had expressed reservations about adopting an exceptional post-pandemic recovery budget.

Germany's new chancellor, Olaf Scholz, for one, is more reserved about a possible reform of the fiscal rules.

"There is no doubt that we must bring down our levels of indebtedness. But we cannot expect to do this through higher taxes or unsustainable cuts in social spending, nor can we choke off growth through unviable fiscal adjustment," Macron and Draghi wrote.

"We need to have more room for manoeuvre and enough key spending for the future and to ensure our sovereignty," they continued.

"Debt raised to finance such investments, which undeniably benefit the welfare of future generations and long-term growth, should be favoured by the fiscal rules, given that public spending of this sort actually contributes to debt sustainability over the long run.

" According to Macron's office, the French leader is hoping that an informal summit of EU heads of state and government will be able to draw up "a quantified estimate of investment needs." The rules "will have to evolve accordingly, including competition and trade rules, but also European budgetary rules... which must be adapted to the challenges of the time," it said.

- A European debt management agency? - Macron and Draghi showed their column to other European leaders, like Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez, who generally shares their views, as well as Scholz, according to the French president's office.

But the fact the other leaders didn't sign the column is not a sign of disagreement, it added.

The column also referenced an article written by a handful of experts including Macron's economic advisor Charles-Henri Weymuller that advocates the creation of a European debt management agency.

The proposal would see pandemic-related debt of EU members currently held by the ECB transferred to the new agency, which would have the power to issue European bonds.

Investors have been keen on having safe European debt instruments to hold onto, but conservatives in Germany and the Netherlands have been adamantly opposed to joint European debt.

The experts also proposed giving each member state tailored debt reduction plans, and also grant more leeway to investments promoting growth or climate efforts.

Macron's office says the French president wants to hold a summit for EU leaders on March 10 and 11 to agree on the level of needed investments and then work on appropriate reforms.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Budget France Germany Brussels Maastricht Netherlands March December All From Government

Recent Stories

Iran Plans to Establish Organization for Refugees ..

Iran Plans to Establish Organization for Refugees - State Media

19 seconds ago
 US, UK Top Diplomats Discuss Response to 'Russian ..

US, UK Top Diplomats Discuss Response to 'Russian Aggression' Toward Ukraine - S ..

20 seconds ago
 Catalan High Court Rules New Regional COVID-19 Res ..

Catalan High Court Rules New Regional COVID-19 Restrictions Lawful

22 seconds ago
 Beijing Hopes Strategic Dialogue With South Korea ..

Beijing Hopes Strategic Dialogue With South Korea to Boost Bilateral Ties, Trust

23 seconds ago
 US Has Not Responded to Russian Proposals on Ukrai ..

US Has Not Responded to Russian Proposals on Ukraine, Talks to Begin in January ..

4 minutes ago
 Marathon Petroleum Takes 250,000 Barrels from US O ..

Marathon Petroleum Takes 250,000 Barrels from US Oil Reserve to Help Curb Pump P ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.