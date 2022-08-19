Macron, During Talk With Putin, Spoke in Favor of Early Dispatch of IAEA Mission to ZNPP

French President Emmanuel Macron, in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, spoke in favor of sending a mission of IAEA experts to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as soon as possible

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron, in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, spoke in favor of sending a mission of IAEA experts to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as soon as possible.

The phone conversation between the presidents of Russia and France took place on Friday.

"The President of the Republic reiterated his concern over the risks posed by the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant for nuclear safety, and spoke in favor of sending a mission of IAEA experts there as soon as possible on the terms agreed upon by Ukraine and the UN," the statement says.

It noted that Putin had notified Macron of his consent to the deployment of this mission.