UrduPoint.com

Macron, During Talk With Putin, Spoke In Favor Of Early Dispatch Of IAEA Mission To ZNPP

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Macron, During Talk With Putin, Spoke in Favor of Early Dispatch of IAEA Mission to ZNPP

French President Emmanuel Macron, in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, spoke in favor of sending a mission of IAEA experts to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as soon as possible

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron, in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, spoke in favor of sending a mission of IAEA experts to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as soon as possible.

The phone conversation between the presidents of Russia and France took place on Friday.

"The President of the Republic reiterated his concern over the risks posed by the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant for nuclear safety, and spoke in favor of sending a mission of IAEA experts there as soon as possible on the terms agreed upon by Ukraine and the UN," the statement says.

It noted that Putin had notified Macron of his consent to the deployment of this mission.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Nuclear France Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

MRIs in DHQs, CT scans in THQs to be provided

MRIs in DHQs, CT scans in THQs to be provided

11 minutes ago
 State Dept. Says in Talks With Kiev, Congress on I ..

State Dept. Says in Talks With Kiev, Congress on Imposing 'More and More' Russia ..

11 minutes ago
 UK's Sunak Says Putin Should Be Banned From Upcomi ..

UK's Sunak Says Putin Should Be Banned From Upcoming G20 Summit - Spokesperson

11 minutes ago
 Swiss Senate Blocks Unilateral Sanctions to Preser ..

Swiss Senate Blocks Unilateral Sanctions to Preserve Neutrality

16 minutes ago
 UK Allocates $118Mln for Research, Production of S ..

UK Allocates $118Mln for Research, Production of Self-Driving Vehicles Until 202 ..

16 minutes ago
 German Producer Prices Surge by Record 37.2% Amid ..

German Producer Prices Surge by Record 37.2% Amid Energy Crisis

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.