Macron Encourages French Adults to Sign Up for COVID-19 Vaccination Starting June 15

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) All French citizens over 18 years old will be able to receive a coronavirus vaccine shot starting June 15, President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

"If you are 18 or older: book a visit for June 15 to get vaccinated," Macron tweeted.

People over 18 diagnosed with obesity will be able to get the shot as early as starting this weekend.

The vaccine rollout in France began in December and prioritized the elderly and healthcare workers. According to French media, the mass vaccination campaign does not yet cover minors because there are yet no conclusive studies on the effects of the vaccine on those under 18.

Since the start of the pandemic, France registered over 5.4 million COVID-19 cases, with more than 104,000 deaths.