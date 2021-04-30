UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Encourages French Adults To Sign Up For COVID-19 Vaccination Starting June 15

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 07:00 PM

Macron Encourages French Adults to Sign Up for COVID-19 Vaccination Starting June 15

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) All French citizens over 18 years old will be able to receive a coronavirus vaccine shot starting June 15, President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

"If you are 18 or older: book a visit for June 15 to get vaccinated," Macron tweeted.

People over 18 diagnosed with obesity will be able to get the shot as early as starting this weekend.

The vaccine rollout in France began in December and prioritized the elderly and healthcare workers. According to French media, the mass vaccination campaign does not yet cover minors because there are yet no conclusive studies on the effects of the vaccine on those under 18.

Since the start of the pandemic, France registered over 5.4 million COVID-19 cases, with more than 104,000 deaths.

Related Topics

France Visit June December Media All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Brazilian Health Minister Says Sure Medicines Regu ..

1 minute ago

Weekly inflation witnesses nominal increase of 0.0 ..

1 minute ago

Global electric car sales rose 140% in Q1: IEA rep ..

1 minute ago

DC Mardan bans arms display

1 minute ago

Kyrgyzstan Asks UN to Help Restore Facilities Dest ..

1 minute ago

Taskin shines but fails to slow Sri Lanka run fest ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.