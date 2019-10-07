UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron: EU Brexit Deal Decision 'at End Of The Week'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 03:34 PM

Macron: EU Brexit deal decision 'at end of the week'

The EU will decide at the end of the week whether a Brexit deal is going to be possible, French President Emmanuel Macron has told Boris Johnson.President Macron said talks should now proceed swiftly to see if an agreement can "respect" EU principles

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th October, 2019) The EU will decide at the end of the week whether a Brexit deal is going to be possible, French President Emmanuel Macron has told Boris Johnson.President Macron said talks should now proceed swiftly to see if an agreement can "respect" EU principles.Johnson said the EU should not be "lured" into thinking there will be a delay to Brexit beyond 31 October.However, a law requires him to request one if a deal is not agreed by 19 October.As part of a weekend talking to EU leaders, the prime minister told President Macron over the phone he believes a deal can be achieved, but that the EU must match compromises made by the UK.A French government official said President Macron told Johnson "that the negotiations should continue swiftly with Michel Barnier's team in coming days, in order to evaluate at the end of the week whether a deal is possible that respects European Union principles".The comments come ahead of a key few days of negotiations as both parties try to find a new agreement in time for a summit of European leaders on 17 and 18 October.

On Monday, Johnson's Europe adviser, David Frost, will hold further discussions with the European Commission, while Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay will visit EU capitals.Arrangements for preventing a hard border on the island of Ireland continue to be a sticking point, with the EU calling for "fundamental changes" to the UK's latest proposals.A senior Number 10 source said: "The UK has made a big, important offer but it's time for the Commission to show a willingness to compromise too.

If not the UK will leave with no deal."Under the Benn Act, passed last month, the prime minister must write to the EU requesting a Brexit extension if no deal is signed off by Parliament by 19 October, unless MPs agree to a no-deal Brexit.Government papers submitted to a Scottish court said that Mr Johnson will comply, despite his assertion that there will be "no more dither or delay".The Number 10 source called the legislation a "surrender act" and said its authors were "undermining negotiations"."If EU leaders are betting that it will prevent no deal, that would be a historic misunderstanding," they said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe Parliament European Union Visit David Ireland United Kingdom Turkish Lira Brexit October Border Government Agreement Court

Recent Stories

Balochistan make steady reply against Northern

3 minutes ago

Role of Parliament must not diminish

34 minutes ago

China gold reserves rise for 10th straight month

23 minutes ago

Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) to start loans ..

46 minutes ago

Trump makes way for Turkey operation against Kurds ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan visit to bring Pakistan ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.