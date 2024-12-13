Open Menu

Macron Expected To Name New French PM After Deadlock

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Macron expected to name new French PM after deadlock

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) President Emmanuel Macron was expected Friday to name a new prime minister after days of deadlock over finding a candidate to replace Michel Barnier, whose ousting by parliament pushed France into a fresh crisis.

Centrist French politician Francois Bayrou, leader of the centrist MoDem party and seen as one of Macron's possible picks for prime minister, was to meet the president at 8:30 am (0730 GMT), sources close to the talks, asking not to be named, told AFP.

But it was not immediately clear whether Macron planned to receive Bayrou to announce his appointment or to inform him he had chosen another candidate.

Whoever is named will be the sixth prime minister of Macron's presidency after the toppling of Barnier, who lasted only three months. The new premier faces an immediate challenge in thrashing out a budget that can pass in parliament.

Macron has been confronted with the complex political equation that emerged from snap parliamentary elections this summer -- how to secure a government against a no-confidence vote in a bitterly divided lower house where no party or alliance has a majority.

Barnier was ousted in a historic no-confidence vote on December 4 and there had been expectations Macron would announce his successor in an address to the nation even a day later.

But in a sign of the stalemate after inconclusive legislative elections this summer, he did not name his successor then and has missed a 48-hour deadline he gave at a meeting of party leaders on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Macron left France on a day-long trip to Poland but cut his visit short in an apparent bid to finalise the appointment.

"The statement naming the prime minister will be published tomorrow (Friday) morning," an aide to the president, asking not to be named, said late Thursday just after Macron touched down from the trip to Poland.

"He is finishing his consultations," the aide added, without giving further details.

The announcement is likely to come in a written statement, with the new cabinet to be revealed at a later date.

