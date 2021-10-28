Macron Expects Australia to Propose Steps to Review Relations After Diplomatic Crisis

In his phone conversation with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, French President Emmanuel Macron called on Canberra to propose some specific actions to reshape the bilateral relations after the termination of the submarine contract, the Elysee Palace said on Thursday

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) In his phone conversation with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, French President Emmanuel Macron called on Canberra to propose some specific actions to reshape the bilateral relations after the termination of the submarine contract, the Elysee Palace said on Thursday.

This was Macron's first conversation with the Australian prime minister since the diplomatic crisis sparked by Australia's decision to cancel the multibillion diesel-electric submarine deal in the wake of AUKUS alliance formation.

"The president of the republic recalled that Australia's unilateral decision to reduce the French-Australian strategic partnership by withdrawing from the submarine program in favor of another project, which is yet to be clarified, damaged the trust-based relations between our two countries .

.. Now the Australian government must propose some specific actions that would embody the will of the Australian authorities to review the basis of our bilateral relations and continue to cooperate in the Indo-Pacific region," the Elysee Palace said in a statement following the negotiations.