Macron Expresses Concern To Rouhani About Iran's Decisions In Violation Of JCPOA

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 07:00 AM

Macron Expresses Concern to Rouhani About Iran's Decisions in Violation of JCPOA

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron, during a telephone conversation with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, expressed concern over Iran's decisions in violation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

The telephone talks between the two leaders took place on Tuesday.

"As regards the nuclear dossier, the President of the Republic stressed his deep concern over the decisions made by Iran in violation of the 2015 Vienna agreement, and the need for the country to return to compliance with its obligations, as well as to full cooperation with the IAEA," the statement said.

Macron stressed the importance of Iran making clear steps without delay to resume dialogue by all parties to the deal.

