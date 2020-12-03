UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Expresses Condolences Over Death Of Former French President Giscard D'Estaing

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 07:30 AM

Macron Expresses Condolences Over Death of Former French President Giscard d'Estaing

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed condolences over the death of the country's former leader, Valery Giscard d'Estaing, the presidential press service said in a statement.

Giscard d'Estaing, who was the president of France in 1974-1981, died at the age of 94 in his family home in Loir-et-Cher on Wednesday, the family said. Media reported that the politician, aged 94, had died of the consequences of COVID-19.

"The guidelines set by him for France are still determining our steps. The servant of the state, the politician of progress and freedom: his death is a mourning for the French people.

 The president of the republic and his wife are expressing sincere condolences to his [Giscard d'Estaing's] wife, children and relatives, residents of the Auvergne region, those supporting him and his ideas, as well as the whole French nation," the statement said.

The press service added that Giscard d'Estaing had made a significant contribution to the development of European integration, as well as the stabilization of the international political and economic situation by founding G7.

Related Topics

France Died Wife Progress Family Media

Recent Stories

President, Prime Minister grieved over death of Mi ..

8 hours ago

Chief of Army Staff expresses condolence on death ..

8 hours ago

Former premier Zafarullah Jamali passes away

8 hours ago

Lavrov, Bayramov Discuss Implementation of Stateme ..

7 hours ago

US Space Force Clears Upgraded Missile Warning Sat ..

7 hours ago

US presidential pardons -- a powerful and controve ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.