Macron Expresses Condolences Over Death of Prominent French TV Host Georges Pernoud

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday expressed his condolences to the family of late Georges Pernoud, a popular French journalist and the creator of the legendary documentary tv show Thalassa.

Pernoud passed away on Sunday at the age of 73 in a hospital in the Ile-de-France region. He was a long time host of the weekly documentary Thalassa, which he created in the 1970s.

"With Thalassa, which he created and presented for nearly 40 years, Georges Pernoud transmitted to the French his love of the sea and landscapes. It is up to our generation today to protect this nature that he has taught us to know. Thoughts for family and colleagues," Macron tweeted.

The deceased journalist presented the Thalassa TV series until 2017, when he announced his departure, handing over his post to TV presenter Fanny Agostini.