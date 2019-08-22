UrduPoint.com
Macron Expresses Hope For New Normandy Format Talks To Be Held In Coming Weeks

Macron Expresses Hope for New Normandy Format Talks to Be Held in Coming Weeks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron expressed hope that the next meeting in the so-called Normandy Four format, dedicated to the settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine, would be held in Paris in the near future.

"I would like us to move forward with a meeting of the heads of state and government in the Normandy format (Russia, Ukraine, Germany, France in the coming weeks ... I wish we would be able to convene a new summit in Paris in the coming weeks. All the conditions [for this] are ready," Macron said at a press conference, as quoted by Le Figaro, on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Macron met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to the Kremlin, the two presidents had discussed the Normandy format talks. The Kremlin added that Macron and Putin had agreed that a meeting in this format should be preceded by expert work.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after the French-Russian summit that it would only be possible to convene a new Normandy format meeting if agreements reached during earlier rounds of talks were implemented.

The talks in the Normandy format are dedicated to the conflict which erupted after Kiev launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, located in the region of Donbas, after they refused to recognize the new central government back in 2014.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for an urgent Normandy Four meeting in the light of escalating tensions in Donbas.

