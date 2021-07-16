Macron Expresses Solidarity With Flood Victims in Europe

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron expressed solidarity on Friday with the victims of widespread flooding in Europe.

"My thoughts are with the victims of severe weather in Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands. France stands in solidarity in this ordeal," Macron tweeted, adding that aid had already been sent to Belgium.

Dozens of people have died or gone missing due to heavy rains and major floods in western Europe over this week. The bad weather also severely damaged buildings and other infrastructure in the affected areas.

The European Commission has coordinated aid efforts to affected countries by mobilizing the so-called EU Civil Protection Mechanism, designed to provide bloc-wide support to member states in various emergencies. In particular, France has already deployed rescue teams and equipment to Belgium and Italy.