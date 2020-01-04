Macron Expresses Support for Victims of Stabbing Attack in Paris' Villejuif Suburb

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron expressed support for the victims of the Friday stabbing attack in the Parisian suburb of Villejuif as well as their families.

On Friday, a man was reported to have stabbed several people in a park in Villejuif. French media said he was gunned down by police. The attack left one person dead and two more injured.

"The year begins with deep sorrow over the tragic event in Villejuif. I express my support for the victims of the attack, their families as well as security officers. We will continue to firmly resist the sporadic violence and fight for the safety of all French people," Macron wrote on his Twitter page.

According to the BFMTV broadcaster, the attacker had mental issues and had no extremist views.