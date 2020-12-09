UrduPoint.com
Macron Expresses Support To Families Of Victims Of Helicopter Crash In Eastern France

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 10:40 AM

Macron Expresses Support to Families of Victims of Helicopter Crash in Eastern France

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday expressed condolences and support to families of those killed in a helicopter crash in the eastern French Savoie department.

The incident occurred at about 6 p.m. GMT on Tuesday, when a helicopter of the French Air Service (SAF) with a team of four SAF employees and two rescuers on board crashed at an altitude of nearly 6,000 feet.

"To save lives, they take all the risks. This evening in Savoie, 3 members of the French Air Rescue and 2 CRS Alpes succumbed to a helicopter crash. A wounded person fights for a living. Support from the Nation to the families, friends, and colleagues of these French heroes," Macron tweeted.

The person who survived the crash but remains in critical condition is the helicopter pilot, who had ejected during the incident.

Notably, CRS Alpes is a police unit specializing in mountain rescue.

