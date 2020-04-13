Macron Extends Restrictions on Movement in France Until May 11

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron has extended restrictions on movement within the country, which had been introduced due to the coronavirus epidemic, until May 11.

"In the region of Grand Est, like in the Ile-de-France, the hospitals are overloaded ... the epidemic is not yet conquered. We must therefore continue our efforts and continue following the rules. The more they are respected, the more lives we will save. That's why the strictest confinement must be prolonged until Monday, May 11," Macron said in his address.

However, the epidemic began to slow down, he said.

The president noted that in the next four weeks, the restrictive measures should be maintained, not strengthened and not weakened.

Macron also said that cafes, restaurants, cinemas and theaters in the country would not be reopened even after May 11. Borders with non-European countries will remain closed after May 11 as well, even if restrictions on movement within the country would start to be gradually lifted.

As of Monday, France has registered 98,076 cases of COVID-19, and 14,967 deaths.