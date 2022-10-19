UrduPoint.com

Macron Eyeing Possible Adjourning Of Energy, Defense Meeting With Germany - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Macron Eyeing Possible Adjourning of Energy, Defense Meeting With Germany - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron is considering a possibility of adjourning a meeting of French and German governments scheduled for October 26 near Paris over an alleged lack of progress in energy and defense areas which are set to top the agenda, the Politico news outlet reported, citing sources.

"There isn't enough progress on topics (of discussion), so it's possible the council will be postponed to give us more time to work on them," a French government official was quoted as saying by the newspaper on Tuesday.

The source also said that "there are complexities, France and Germany don't always agree," adding that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Macron could hold the meeting but only agree on general principles, without signing a declaration, according to the report.

A French government official told the newspaper that energy and defense cooperation between Paris and Berlin had been stalled, particularly on the joint projects, including the Future Combat Air System fighter jet and the Main Ground Combat System tank.

The report added that two German officials had confirmed that the negotiations on the text of a joint declaration were ongoing but said that they had no information on a possible postponement of the ministerial council next week.

Related Topics

France German Germany Paris Berlin Progress Tank October Government Top

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan to chase 155-run targ ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan to chase 155-run target set by Afghanistan

35 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th October 2022

2 hours ago
 Ttitle: T20 World Cup 2022 Match 07 Ireland Vs. Sc ..

Ttitle: T20 World Cup 2022 Match 07 Ireland Vs. Scotland

3 hours ago
 US Learned From Ukraine Conflict Hypersonics Not A ..

US Learned From Ukraine Conflict Hypersonics Not Always Best Weapon to Use - Pen ..

11 hours ago
 Lockheed Martin to Boost HIMARS Production to 96 L ..

Lockheed Martin to Boost HIMARS Production to 96 Launchers Per Year - CEO

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.