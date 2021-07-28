UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Files Complaint Against Creator Of Photomontage Depicting French Leader As Hitler

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 11:59 PM

Macron Files Complaint Against Creator of Photomontage Depicting French Leader as Hitler

French President Emmanuel Macron's legal team has filed a complaint against the activist who photoshopped the head of state's face into a picture of Adolf Hitler in protest of the government's COVID-19 vaccination policy, the BFM TV broadcaster reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron's legal team has filed a complaint against the activist who photoshopped the head of state's face into a picture of Adolf Hitler in protest of the government's COVID-19 vaccination policy, the BFM tv broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

The posters, showing mustachioed Macron dressed as the Nazi dictator, were seen on the streets of Toulon and La Seyne-sur-Mer during protests against compulsory COVID-19 vaccination for certain professions and the extension of the health pass to bars, restaurants, leisure and cultural venues all over France. The photomontage also had "Obey, get vaccinated" written on it.

Earlier this month, Toulon prosecutors launched a criminal case into the incident.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against Michel-Ange Flori, who is now reportedly charged with defamatory libel.

Related Topics

Protest France Toulon Adolf Hitler Criminals Dictator TV All Government

Recent Stories

Commander of Joint Operations receives Chief of St ..

45 minutes ago

89 more tests positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

26 seconds ago

Leftist Pedro Castillo sworn in as Peru's presiden ..

28 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed to visit Austria Thursday

1 hour ago

UAE, Austria reinforcing 50-year relationship

1 hour ago

Renewables Set Record in 2020 for US Electricity, ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.