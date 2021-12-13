French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday acknowledged "political disagreements" with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban on a visit to Budapest, while saying the pair have "the will to work together for Europe".

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday acknowledged "political disagreements" with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban on a visit to Budapest, while saying the pair have "the will to work together for Europe".

The visit to the Hungarian capital was the first by a French head of state since 2007, and took place within a summit of the Visegrad group of four Central European countries (Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia).

Macron has often described Orban, a self-styled "illiberal" figurehead for European anti-immigration nationalists, as his political opposite.

"We have political disagreements that are known, but we have the will to work together for Europe and to be loyal partners," Macron told reporters before his talks with Orban.

The Hungarian, who Macron described last week as "a political opponent, but a European partner" said he accepted that definition of their relationship.

"We will agree for sure on three things, firstly that we both love our countries, secondly that we are both working to make Europe stronger, and also agree that Europe needs strategic autonomy," said Orban.

A common European defence policy, nuclear energy, and agriculture were three areas of agreement between the pair, he said.

Orban and Macron had previously found common ground when the Hungarian visited Paris in 2019, in particular over border protection and EU defence policy.

Along with ally Poland, Hungary has often been at loggerheads with Brussels over democratic values like rule of law and human rights.

In response, the European Commission has launched several procedures against the pair, including a "conditionality" mechanism tying EU funding to rule of law criteria that has held up coronavirus recovery funds to Budapest and Warsaw.